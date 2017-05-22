Quinnipiac University graduates receive diplomas in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Thousands of families and friends flocked to Hamden Sunday to watch their graduates get their diploma.

Congratulations to the Class of 2017 School of Communications at Quinnipiac University. Caps and gowns filled the TD Bank Sports Center. The Nursing School and Engineering Students also walked across the stage on Sunday.

News 8 spoke with one woman who is excited to embark on her Public Relations degree.

“Graduation means to me the time to finally live out my dreams. I’ve worked so hard for four years . So now , I can actually go out in the real world and I can accomplish all that I’ve been studying for and researching for,” said Cara Bass, a Public Relations graduate.

Quinnipiac University handed out nearly 2,000 bachelor’s degrees this weekend.