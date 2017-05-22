Shoreline high school honored for anti-drug efforts

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)- Students at Daniel Hand High School in Madison are doing their part in the fight against opioid misuse.

Officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the DEA Educational Foundation will be on campus on Monday for the announcement.

Three Hand students, Kyle Citrin, Clay Knibbs and Carter Soboleski won the grand prize and the People’s Choice award in the first ever Operation Prevention Video Challenge. In the winning video, titled ‘The Chalk Board’,

The three Madison students win an exclusive, behind the scenes tour of the DEA training academy in Quantico, Virginia for their efforts.