Startup app ‘Tentrr’ hopes to connect outdoors lovers with camping sites

(WTNH)–On this edition of “Nyberg,” a startup called ‘Tentrr.’

Michael D’Agostino left his job on Wall Street having had enough of the New York City rat race and started his company, which is all about peace and quiet. Think of it as an Airbnb for camping. It connects hospitable landowners with nature-starved urbanites.

The service didn’t exist, so he created it. You pick the site and the 20-foot by 12-foot canvas tent, tables platform and two Adirondack chairs, and all of the essentials are waiting for you–even a picnic table and outdoor facilities.

It’s a place for you to unplug.

“We’re not changing the electrical grid at Tentrr, we’re not changing healthcare, but I looked at this industry, camping and outdoor recreation, which is an industry that hasn’t changed since the Civil War. It’s bereft with technology, it’s run largely by the federal government, which I’ll compete with all day,” said D’Agostino.

D’Agostino has started with land sites in New York, and is moving on to Connecticut and New England, and he hopes, all over the world.

For more information, visit www.tentrr.com.