Startup app ‘Tentrr’ hopes to connect outdoors lovers with camping sites

By Published:

(WTNH)–On this edition of “Nyberg,” a startup called ‘Tentrr.’

Michael D’Agostino left his job on Wall Street having had enough of the New York City rat race and started his company, which is all about peace and quiet. Think of it as an Airbnb for camping. It connects hospitable landowners with nature-starved urbanites.

The service didn’t exist, so he created it. You pick the site and the 20-foot by 12-foot canvas tent, tables platform and two Adirondack chairs, and all of the essentials are waiting for you–even a picnic table and outdoor facilities.

It’s a place for you to unplug.

“We’re not changing the electrical grid at Tentrr, we’re not changing healthcare, but I looked at this industry, camping and outdoor recreation, which is an industry that hasn’t changed since the Civil War. It’s bereft with technology, it’s run largely by the federal government, which I’ll compete with all day,” said D’Agostino.

D’Agostino has started with land sites in New York, and is moving on to Connecticut and New England, and he hopes, all over the world.

For more information, visit www.tentrr.com.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s