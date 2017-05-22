Stretch your dollar on groceries this summer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– All this month we’ve been getting you ready for summer saving you money. Down to the basics! When the kids get out of school for summer, they’re going to be home, eating more food at home. Which is why now may be a good time to shake up your spending routine.

Food can be expensive. The USDA says a family of four spends on average roughly $875 – $1,045 a month at the grocery store. So how can you save a little green while shopping for your veggies? Plan.

Look at your pantry and freezer, see what you already have and use it. Then buy what you need. Try to only shop once a week, that way you can lower impulse buys and save gas.

Shop around. Find out if milk is cheaper at one store and buy it there. Also, look at the store’s ads and plan your meals around the deals. Consider coupons.

Try coupons.com or redplum.com. Use the snip-snap app to organize your coupons. Or download checkout 51 to get rebates for things you’ve already bought. Simple ways to fatten you wallet, while buying your food.

I know moms and dads all have their own saving secrets they’ve come up with . Let me know your tips and tricks so I can share them out.