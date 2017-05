NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you find yourself constantly apologizing to people, you’re not alone. Most of us say “sorry” multiple times a day.

Communication Expert, Steve Rohr, explains the art of the apology to Ryan and Teresa.

Five steps to saying you’re sorry

Say the magic words, “I’m Sorry” Own up to it Tell them how you’ll fix it Rebuild the relationship and establish trust again Don’t expect forgiveness, ask for it

