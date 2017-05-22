Union steps up opposition to state budget cuts with new ad

Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford (WTNH / Mark Davis)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A union that represents 7,000 state workers is stepping up its opposition to looming state budget cuts and layoffs with a new television ad.

The Service Employees International Union local 1199 began airing the spot Monday.

It’s the latest in a series of ads attempting to persuade the governor and state lawmakers to consider alternatives such as higher taxes on the wealthy.

It features children saying they want to balance the state budget by cutting middle-class state workers and services for the disabled when they grow up. The union is insinuating that’s what Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and state legislators are considering as they try to craft a new, two-year agreement.

The ad comes as Malloy tries to reach a $700 million labor concession deal with state employee unions.

