University of New Haven professor killed in Staten Island fire

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There are heavy hearts around the University of New Haven campus Monday after a beloved professor was killed in a fast moving fire.

Witnesses say-his 9-year-old son and neighbors tried to save him, but the flames were just too much.

According to the University of New Haven website, Anthony Carter taught there for more than 10 years and details of how he died are heartbreaking. It was Carter’s 62nd birthday. His 9-year-old son tried to save him, but the flames were just too much. Neighbors grabbed garden houses to try and help as the flames tore through their Staten Island condo just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials say the flames were sparked by candles. Family says the 9-year-old son is recovering in the hospital after suffering burns to his hands and some smoke inhalation. He’s expected to be OK.

Neighbors say Carter was a father figure to everyone in that Staten Island neighborhood.

“The kid was around, was around other mothers and few fathers screaming hysterically… the whole community was just out here,” said a neighbor. “He was like a father figure to us honestly… help us.”

Carter taught business management at the school. He had sole custody of his son so now the family is trying to figure out who will take care of the child.