Victims of Manchester crash had ties to city high school

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — The three people who died in a fiery car crash in Manchester over the weekend have been identified as one current and two former Manchester High School students.

Neither the names nor the ages of the victims of the crash at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday have been made public, but Superintendent Matthew Geary confirmed their ties to the school.

Two other people in the car were hospitalized with injuries not considered life threatening.

Police say the vehicle crashed into a pole and became engulfed in flames. All three people who died were in the rear seat, while the survivors were in the front.

Police say excessive speed played a role, but it’s too early to say whether alcohol or drugs were factors.

Crisis counselors will be available at school Monday.

