Victims of Manchester crash had ties to city high school

By Published:
Manchester police investigating a fatal crash on Center Street (WTNH / George DeYounge)

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — The three people who died in a fiery car crash in Manchester over the weekend have been identified as one current and two former Manchester High School students.

Neither the names nor the ages of the victims of the crash at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday have been made public, but Superintendent Matthew Geary confirmed their ties to the school.

Two other people in the car were hospitalized with injuries not considered life threatening.

Related: Friends, family gather to mourn 3 dead in Manchester crash

Police say the vehicle crashed into a pole and became engulfed in flames. All three people who died were in the rear seat, while the survivors were in the front.

Police say excessive speed played a role, but it’s too early to say whether alcohol or drugs were factors.

Crisis counselors will be available at school Monday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s