Waterbury man arrested after leading police in chase, then crashing

By Published:
-FILE- Milford Police cruiser (WTNH - Kevin Frederick)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) —  A Waterbury man has been arrested after he led Milford police on a chase in a stolen vehicle and then crashed in Stratford, Saturday.

Milford police have charged 59-year-old William Zukoff with engaging police in pursuit, unsafe backing, reckless driving, evading responsibility and misuse of license plates.

According to Milford police, an officer spotted a vehicle traveling west on Boston Post Road, near Orange Avenue, that had been reported stolen in West Haven. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle using his lights and sirens but the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed.

When the vehicle got onto Route 15 south, the officer stopped the pursuit and notified police in surrounding towns about the vehicle.   Zukoff eventually crashed in Stratford at which time he was taken into custody.

