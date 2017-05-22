What Happened To The Warm & Sunny Weather?

It’s a busy pattern across the lower 48 states this week with lots of cool air around! We will see some systems pass by very close to Connecticut through Friday with some associated unsettled weather at times. Some showers are expected today through this evening. Nothing too heavy. Rain chances will lower overnight tonight with some dry weather expected for tomorrow. mw hour by hour precip clouds 4k rpm1 What Happened To The Warm & Sunny Weather?There will be some rain just to our south Tuesday and Wednesday, but we should remain mainly dry! I would recommend mowing your lawn because more rain heads our way for the end of the week on Thursday and Friday! Another trough of low pressure aloft will promote showers both days and cooler temperatures for this time of the year.

On a positive note – These showers will give us some pollen relief today and at the end of the week.

pollen am What Happened To The Warm & Sunny Weather?

Early outlook for the Holiday weekend is not all that bad! Fair weather for Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the 70s. There could be some showers invading on Memorial Day Monday. Plenty of time to fine tune that forecast!

 

