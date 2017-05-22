What’s Brewing: Drake gets 13 wins at Billboard Music Awards

By Published:
Drake
Drake poses in the press room with his 13 awards at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. Drake won for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for "Views," Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Steaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Tour, Top Rap Album for "Views," Top Streaming Song (Audio) for "One Dance," Top R&B Song for "One Dance," and Top R&B Collaboration for "One Dance".(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(WTNH) — On today’s edition of What’s Brewing, Ryan Kristafer wishes his grandparents, Eddie and Bill, a happy anniversary. They are celebrating 70 years of marriage.

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards were all about Drake, beating out Adele’s record with 13 wins.

A new study found most social media sites may be bad for the mental health of young people.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says his quest this year to visit every state that he hasn’t visited before, is about building relationships, not politics. Zuckerberg says Facebook is exploring models for building those connections.

