Yale graduation brings street closures and planned protests to New Haven

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– If you’re traveling around Yale University Monday morning, we have some advice for you. Be prepared for detours. Commencement activities will take place Monday and protests are expected.

There will be street closures and a protest march by some graduate teachers could make what is always a terribly traffic day much worse than usual.

Commencement starts around 10:30 a.m. and there will be thousands of grads and their families all trying to drive there and park. In addition, there will be a protest march by graduate students who also teach undergraduate classes at Yale.

Related: Yale graduate student teachers protest at Class Day

There was a vote to unionize in February. The university has not started contract negotiations yet, because it says Unite Here Local 33 only held in elections in a small fraction of the graduate departments, so it does not recognize the election. The union says the results have already been certified by the National Labor Relations Board. That’s why those grad students started a tag team hunger strike last month, and that’s why they will march near the graduation ceremony Monday.

“I just hope commencement goes as expected and that all our families can celebrate the happy occasion,” said Juan Pablo Gonzalez, who is graduating from Yale.

“We want to make sure the University is very aware that there is an easy way to end this conflict,” said Aaron Greenberg, Chair, Local 33 UNITE HERE.

Normal street closures are in place for graduation day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. That’s Elm Street right by campus, High Street, which is right next to the commencement ceremony, and college street at the top of the green over to Woolsey Hall.

The following street closures are scheduled from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Monday to accommodate Yale University commencement exercises:

* Elm Street – between York Street and College Street

* College Street – between Grove Street and Chapel Street

* High Street – between Elm Street and Chapel Street

Related: New Haven roads to be closed for Yale graduation

In addition, officials said a planned protest march could impact Dixwell Avenue, beginning at Webster Street, Broadway, York Street, between Elm Street and Grove Street, Grove Street, between York Street and Temple Street, and Temple Street, between Grove Street and Elm Street.

Then there is the protest march, clearly designed to be near commencement but not really disrupt it. They’re going to march through York Square, then take York Street over to Grove, giving the ceremony a wide berth, then they will take Temple Street to the green where they will hold a protest rally.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s