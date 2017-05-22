Yale graduation brings street closures and planned protests to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– If you’re traveling around Yale University Monday morning, we have some advice for you. Be prepared for detours. Commencement activities will take place Monday and protests are expected.

There will be street closures and a protest march by some graduate teachers could make what is always a terribly traffic day much worse than usual.

Commencement starts around 10:30 a.m. and there will be thousands of grads and their families all trying to drive there and park. In addition, there will be a protest march by graduate students who also teach undergraduate classes at Yale.

There was a vote to unionize in February. The university has not started contract negotiations yet, because it says Unite Here Local 33 only held in elections in a small fraction of the graduate departments, so it does not recognize the election. The union says the results have already been certified by the National Labor Relations Board. That’s why those grad students started a tag team hunger strike last month, and that’s why they will march near the graduation ceremony Monday.

“I just hope commencement goes as expected and that all our families can celebrate the happy occasion,” said Juan Pablo Gonzalez, who is graduating from Yale.

“We want to make sure the University is very aware that there is an easy way to end this conflict,” said Aaron Greenberg, Chair, Local 33 UNITE HERE.

Normal street closures are in place for graduation day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. That’s Elm Street right by campus, High Street, which is right next to the commencement ceremony, and college street at the top of the green over to Woolsey Hall.

The following street closures are scheduled from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Monday to accommodate Yale University commencement exercises:

* Elm Street – between York Street and College Street

* College Street – between Grove Street and Chapel Street

* High Street – between Elm Street and Chapel Street

In addition, officials said a planned protest march could impact Dixwell Avenue, beginning at Webster Street, Broadway, York Street, between Elm Street and Grove Street, Grove Street, between York Street and Temple Street, and Temple Street, between Grove Street and Elm Street.

Then there is the protest march, clearly designed to be near commencement but not really disrupt it. They’re going to march through York Square, then take York Street over to Grove, giving the ceremony a wide berth, then they will take Temple Street to the green where they will hold a protest rally.