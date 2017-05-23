One student hurt in fire at Somers High School

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — According to Somers Fire Department, a flash fire broke out after a small explosion in the chemistry lab at Somers High School on Tuesday afternoon.

The school has been evacuated and the fire department is currently on the scene putting out the fire. There are reports of heavy smoke coming out of the building.

An ambulance is also at the scene to treat one student with minor injuries.

Connecticut State Police is reporting that the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the situation.