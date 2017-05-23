Attention Comcast viewers in Fairfield County

To Our Viewers in Fairfield County:

Today, Comcast discontinued carriage of WTNH-TV and WCTX-TV in Fairfield County. Due to confidentiality provisions of our agreement with Comcast, we cannot provide much additional information, but we can assure viewers that there is a retransmission consent agreement in place, which allows Comcast to carry WTNH-TV and WCTX-TV. The decision to stop the carriage is solely at Comcast’s discretion.

While we are not privy to Comcast’s decision-making process, we believe it is, at least partially, a function of the Nielsen Company’s assignment of Fairfield county to the New York, NY Designated Market Area(DMA). Because Nielsen has assigned Fairfield County to New York, Comcast is obligated to carry WABC-TV and WWOR-TV (MyNetworkTV), while its carriage of WTNH-TV and WCTX-TV is optional. In the event that Comcast notifies us that it would like to resume carrying WTNH-TV and WCTX-TV, the carriage would be governed by our existing agreement, without a need for negotiations.

WTNH-TV and WCTX-TV is still available to many residents, at no charge, through its over-the-air broadcast signal or through paid TV service provider Frontier Communications. News and sports stories, along with weather forecasts are also available, at all times, on WTNH-TV’s website: www.wtnh.com and news app for smart phones. Additionally, the Federal Communications Commission has a procedure in place that allows communities like Fairfield County to petition the FCC to have out-of-market stations, like WTNH-TV and WCTX-TV, treated as in-market stations when it comes to satellite services like DirecTV and DISH, if they have the capacity to make WTNH-TV’s and WCTX-TV’s signal available.

Regardless of Comcast’s decision, WTNH-TV and WCTX-TV remain committed to serving our viewers in Fairfield County. If you disagree with Comcast’s decision, we urge you to contact them at 1-800-266-2278.