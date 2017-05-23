‘Broken’ Ariana Grande speaks out after deadly Manchester concert

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2015 file photo, Ariana Grande arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Grande says shes sorry for saying I hate America in a recent video that leaked of her in doughnut shop. In a statement, Wednesday, July 8, 2015, the singer says shes a proud American. She added that what I said in a private moment ... was taken out of context and I am sorry for not using more discretion with my choice of words. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(ABC)– A distraught Ariana Grande offered her condolences to the victims at the Manchester Arena, where 22 were killed and around 50 others injured after reports of an explosion.

The “Dangerous Woman” singer tweeted that she was “broken” and said she didn’t “have words” for what happened.

Grande had just finished performing and left the stage when concertgoers reported hearing a loud bang.

Eyewitness Karen Ford told the BBC, “The lights had come up everyone was just getting out and walking towards the stairs, when all of a sudden this huge sound, which sounded like an explosion went off.”

Related: Apparent suicide bomber at Ariana Grande concert kills 22

She added: “Everyone just stopped and turned around, and then somebody shouted ‘it’s a bomb’ and everyone just started running. Everybody was trying to push people up the stairs. There was a lot of children there without parents. There was no one to calm them down so everyone was just screaming, crying and pushing.”

At the moment, the incident is being treated as a “terrorist incident until police know otherwise,” Greater Manchester Police said. U.S. law enforcement officials have been informed that the leading theory is that the Manchester Arena incident was the work of a suicide bomber, though they caution that this is preliminary information, according to a senior law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.

A rep for Grande confirmed that she was not harmed.

In a statement, Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, echoed her tweet, writing, “Our hearts are broken.”

“We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act,” he added.

The wounded are being treated at six different hospitals, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said in a press conference. “We’re doing all that we can … as we gather information about what happened,” he said, asking people to remain vigilant.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s