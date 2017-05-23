Catching up with ‘Bogey’: How Bristol’s Mike Boguslawski became a local TV legend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–As we approach our 70th birthday here at News 8, we have been looking back at some of the people who helped shape this television station over the years.

On Tuesday, we check in on an old friend, a scrappy kid from Bristol, who has touched a whole lot of lives.

For nearly two decades, in the 70s and 80s, he was the growling hero of the little guy here at Channel 8.

Mike Boguslawski. Everyone called him ‘Bogey.’ He made a career out of fixing problems, and protecting the people of Connecticut from being ripped off.

“I’m Mike Boguslawski and I’m in your corner,” he’d proclaim.

Bogey is now 76, and is recuperating from a broken leg at a rehabilitation center in his hometown of Bristol. He started as a young man, helping people with problems in that city. He got a newspaper column, and that caught the attention of management at Channel 8.

“They called me up and they said, we hear a lot about you. We’d like you on our air,” Boguslawski recalled.

“They were bringing bags of mail. Bags of mail. I read every single letter,” he said.

And then there was the day that changed Bogey’s life. The head of a Los Angeles TV station was back home in Connecticut visiting buddies when he flipped on the TV and saw bogey.

“Calls me up. And he says, you know what? You are the best thing I’ve ever seen on television,” Bogey recalled.

Bogey went to Hollywood.

He got more polished, the suits got more expensive, and the scrappy kid from Bristol made it to the big time.

Back at his room in Bristol, Bogey has scrap books and photos of his long career in television. He says he only wants people to remember him for one thing.

“That I care about them. That I love them. And I always will,” he said.

Bogey says he still gets letters and requests for help with problems, and he’s still involved too.

He’s currently running to be treasurer of Bristol. And…he’s still a loyal viewer of his extended family here at News 8.

If you’d like to reach out to Bogey, you can do so at the following address:

Mike Boguslawski

The Pines at Bristol

61 Bellevue Avenue

Bristol, CT 06010