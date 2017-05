NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The Cheshire woman who hit and killed a teen in a drunk driving crash will not serve time in jail. Barbara Ross pleaded guilty on Tuesday to driving under the influence of alcohol.

She will be placed on probation for a year and a half, and pay a $798 fine.

Ross hit and killed 18-year-old Robert Weidig Jr. on Christmas Day back in 2015. He was walking on the side of the road in Bethany with his step-brother, on their way to a concert.