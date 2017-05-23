Connecticut venues react to Manchester terror attack

Tonight’s Bridgeport Bluefish game began with a moment of silence to honor the people killed on Monday at a concert in Manchester, England. As ISIS claims responsibility for this latest terror attack, people in Connecticut say a continued threat weighs heavy on their minds.

“In the atmosphere in today’s day and age it has become very insecure so when you come to events like this you kind of have to come with a mind-set that you may have to run out,” said Preeti Butani of Fairfield.

Butani’s daughter was one of several students singing the national anthem at the start of the game. Tonight she is thankful for a little extra security.

“We always look around. We always make sure everything is safe and secure,” said Butani.

Bridgeport Bluefish General Mananger Paul Herrmann says at most games nearly 3000 people come to watch and safety is always a priority. After last night’s terror attack they held a special meeting before the game to discuss security.

“There’s definitely a heightened sense of you know, emergency when something like that’s happened so you reassess what you’re currently doing and say is there anything else we can do to possibly prevent something like that from happening?” said Herrmann.

Last night’s attack happened at a venue with children and families. Herrmann says stadiums like the one in Bridgeport attract the same crowd. Despite a little extra tension in the air he hopes a close sense of community and America’s favorite pastime will win out.

“They should feel safe at all times so they can come in, have a hot dog, have a soda, sit down and watch some enjoying baseball and be safe and be happy,” said Herrmann.