Coyote attacks family dog in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– It was a nightmare for Angie Martin, hearing her beloved dogs suffering during a coyote attack.

“I’m hearing in my head their cries,” Angie said. “The barking turned to screeching and crying.”

Angie let her dogs out just before she and her family were about to go to bed for the night. As she went back in the house, a coyote jumped out of the woods that line her front yard on Dogwood Lane.

What happened next left her dog Khloe dead and her dog Cody missing and presumed dead. Angie and her family are left feeling a lot of pain. She says she’s also experiencing a sense of guilt.

“I keep saying well what if I didn’t let them outside?” she said. “What if I got there just a minute sooner?”

She’s trying to be strong for her children.

“Every time I see my kids and they start tearing up I can’t even look at them because I don’t know what to say to them,” she said.

Angie says it happened at around 11 p.m. She says a neighbor heard the commotion and ran outside to help her husband chase the coyote away.

Another neighbor says she had a much safer encounter with the coyote about a week ago.

A spokesman with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says these types of coyote attacks are not rare in Connecticut. Earlier this year, coyotes attacked and killed some families’ pets in the New London area. For now, after this latest attack, residents on Dogwood Lane are keeping an eye out — being extra alert and extra vigilant. That’s a message Angie wants to pass on to all of you who have pets that like go outside.

“Please keep an eye on your animals, keep them close by,” Angie said. “It can happen when you just turn your back for two seconds like I did.”