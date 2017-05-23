Coyote attacks family dog in Wallingford

By Published:

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– It was a nightmare for Angie Martin, hearing her beloved dogs suffering during a coyote attack.

“I’m hearing in my head their cries,” Angie said. “The barking turned to screeching and crying.”

Angie let her dogs out just before she and her family were about to go to bed for the night. As she went back in the house, a coyote jumped out of the woods that line her front yard on Dogwood Lane.

What happened next left her dog Khloe dead and her dog Cody missing and presumed dead. Angie and her family are left feeling a lot of pain. She says she’s also experiencing a sense of guilt.

“I keep saying well what if I didn’t let them outside?” she said. “What if I got there just a minute sooner?”

She’s trying to be strong for her children.

“Every time I see my kids and they start tearing up I can’t even look at them because I don’t know what to say to them,” she said.

Angie says it happened at around 11 p.m. She says a neighbor heard the commotion and ran outside to help her husband chase the coyote away.

Another neighbor says she had a much safer encounter with the coyote about a week ago.

A spokesman with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says these types of coyote attacks are not rare in Connecticut. Earlier this year, coyotes attacked and killed some families’ pets in the New London area. For now, after this latest attack, residents on Dogwood Lane are keeping an eye out — being extra alert and extra vigilant. That’s a message Angie wants to pass on to all of you who have pets that like go outside.

“Please keep an eye on your animals, keep them close by,” Angie said. “It can happen when you just turn your back for two seconds like I did.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s