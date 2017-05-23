Cruisin’ Connecticut – Thimble Island Cruise Aboard the Sea Mist

STONY CREEK, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Stony Creek, aboard the Sea Mist for the Thimble Island tours.

The islands were first discovered in 1614, and were used for quarrying, farming and bootlegging. The boat tours aboard the Sea Mist have been running since 1978.

Captain Justin Infantino gave us a tour of the boat:

Family owned. My father is the owner, and he’s been running it since 1978, when he took over from his Uncle. Some of this area (through the islands) is known as a pretty treacherous area to navigate. A lot of it just comes from years of experience. Growing up out here, knowing the ins and outs.

The islands were created by the Great Wisconsin Glacier, which is explained during the 45-minute narrated tour on the ship.

We have 25 inhabited islands, 95 homes and 100 families out there. It was Captain Kidd the pirate who sailed through these waters in the late 1600s, supposedly burying treasure in the Thimble Islands. The Islanders continue this tradition today. They call themselves “The Buccaneers.” Some of the homes are painted black and occasionally fly the Jolly Rodger flag – skull and cross bone. Jane Pauley and Garry Trudeau both have homes out here.

Learn more about the Thimble Island Cruise aboard the Sea Mist.

