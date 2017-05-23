CT Children’s Medical Center unveils “Lion’s Den”

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Children’s Medical Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newest addition to their hospital, “The Lion’s Den.”

CCMC is the 20th hospital in the nation to receive a high-tech room like this for patients. It features three computer stations, so patients can connect with family and classmates during treatment.

The room also features 3 X-Box game consoles, a large-screen television equipped with a camera for patients to watch movies and connect with their heroes in “Google Hangouts.”

This Lion’s Den also has plenty of storage, an activity table and a designated play area on the floor so toddlers can crawl and have fun.

The room was funded by the Masotta family.