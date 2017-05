DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–Police are looking for the public’s help in trying to find out who abandoned a baby behind a grocery store on Main Street.

Police said they found the newborn behind “Polla Supermarket” on Main Street on Sunday morning after a 9-1-1 call. The baby boy was then taken to the hospital for tests.

Police said they are worried the baby’s mother may need medical treatment, and they want to speak with anyone who may have information on what happened.