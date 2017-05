ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)–Fire crews have responded to a second alarm fire in Ansonia Tuesday morning.

The fire chief confirmed to News 8 that a two alarm fire broke out at a home at 19 Hubbel Avenue. Crews had to call in for extra man power to help battle the flames. The Derby Fire Department is assisting.

There is no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is also unknown.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for more details.