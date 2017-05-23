Federal officials investigating Metro-North train derailment

Related Coverage Metro-North back to scheduled service following Rye derailment

(WTNH) — The U.S. government is now investigating the Metro-North train derailment in Rye, New York.

According to the Connecticut Post, a team of federal investigators have been sent to the site of the incident to determine if a broader investigation is necessary.

The news comes amid reports that excessive heat may have played a role in the accident.

Last Thursday, multiple cars on the New Haven Line jumped the tracks. 185 passengers were on board, with dozens suffering minor injuries.