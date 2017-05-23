Get Outside Today-More Rain On The Way

By Published:

The weather pattern is very busy! Quiet weather with high temperatures in the 70s today. Lots of high clouds passing through from time to time. Get outside and enjoy it! Some rain possible early tomorrow before getting back to nice weather tomorrow afternoon. I would mow the lawn today or tomorrow before the rain picks up Thursday and Friday.

Here’s the brief rain shower threat for early tomorrow. mw sne rpm 1 Get Outside Today More Rain On The Way

The next system will send rain our way for Thursday and Friday. Some gusty winds at the shoreline with the showers too. This upper low will gradually move away Friday Night. Here’s a look at the rain for Thursday. mw sne rpm 1a Get Outside Today More Rain On The Way

mw sne rpm 2 Get Outside Today More Rain On The Way

Nice weather is expected for Saturday and most of Sunday. Come clouds will increase Sunday with a few showers Sunday Night. Unfortunately, it does look like some rain showers for Memorial Day at this point. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer.

 

