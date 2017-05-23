Gov. Malloy to be featured in mental health awareness video

File photo of Governor Malloy

(WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy will speak out about mental health awareness in a new campaign video by the Child Mind Institute.

Democratic Governor Malloy will be speaking out about his dyslexia in a new video for Child Mind Institute’s #MyoungerSelf mental health awareness campaign.

In the video, he will offer advice to his “younger self,” along with those struggling today with learning and mental health disorders.

The Governor urges parents of children struggling with mental illness, to always show their support to their child.

It is a challenge, it is difficult. Some of my best and worst experiences in life were caused by the fact that I was born with dyslexia. But I have accomplished what I’ve accomplished.  Progress has been made, and every day we learn more about what we need to do to help our fellow dyslexics.” – Governor Dannel P. Malloy

Every day in May, Child Mind Institute will post a new, homemade video and childhood photo of a celebrity for Mental Health Awareness Month.

