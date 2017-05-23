Hartford residents can get IDs without housing under program

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Residents in Connecticut’s capital city can obtain identification allowing them access to city services regardless of their housing or immigration status under a new program.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says the Hartford City ID program launched Monday is of no cost to the city. While documents will be used to establish identity and residency, the city will not retain them. It will, however, keep the cardholder’s name and their card number.

The Democrat says the program is intended to ensure no one has to live “in the shadows,” including people who are without a permanent residence.

Residents can obtain the cards at the city clerk’s office and the Hartford Public Library’s downtown branch. The cards will be valid for two years and will cost $15 for adults and $10 for children.

