Heavy showers likely Thursday into Friday

(WTNH) — A few light showers are possible Wednesday morning as a storm system brushes by New England. There is a much better chance of rain on Thursday, and some of the showers will be heavy Thursday PM into Friday AM. The potential exists for more than an inch of rain in Connecticut by midday Friday.

The center of the storm system will be over the Great Lakes on Thursday, but a strong jet stream ahead of it will provide a favorable environment for heavy showers, and possibly thunderstorms to come rolling through the Northeast. We do not expect severe thunderstorms with this system at this time.

It will not be raining the whole time from midday Wednesday into Friday morning, and most of the rain may come from heavier downpours instead of a slow and steady filling of the rain gauges. Our computer models are showing a wide range of possible totals from this storm, and that’s due to the “convective” nature of the showers. My best estimate is that many spots will see around an inch of rain between Wednesday morning’s light system and the heavier downpours Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

With a little luck, the storm will get far enough away that the shower threat diminishes on Friday afternoon. Stay with News8 for the latest on the Memorial Day weekend forecast.