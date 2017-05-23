Heavy showers likely Thursday into Friday

By Published:
European model rain forecast

(WTNH) — A few light showers are possible Wednesday morning as a storm system brushes by New England. There is a much better chance of rain on Thursday, and some of the showers will be heavy Thursday PM into Friday AM. The potential exists for more than an inch of rain in Connecticut by midday Friday.

key fc dma 12km rpm sat rad temps wind short14 Heavy showers likely Thursday into Friday

The center of the storm system will be over the Great Lakes on Thursday, but a strong jet stream ahead of it will provide a favorable environment for heavy showers, and possibly thunderstorms to come rolling through the Northeast. We do not expect severe thunderstorms with this system at this time.

key fc dma 12km rpm sat rad temps wind short21 Heavy showers likely Thursday into Friday

It will not be raining the whole time from midday Wednesday into Friday morning, and most of the rain may come from heavier downpours instead of a slow and steady filling of the rain gauges. Our computer models are showing a wide range of possible totals from this storm, and that’s due to the “convective” nature of the showers. My best estimate is that many spots will see around an inch of rain between Wednesday morning’s light system and the heavier downpours Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

key fc dma nam acc precip Heavy showers likely Thursday into Friday
NAM Model rain forecast
key fc dma rpm 12km acc precip2 Heavy showers likely Thursday into Friday
RPM Model rain forecast
key fc dma gfs acc precip Heavy showers likely Thursday into Friday
GFS model rain forecast
chroma dma ecmwf acc precip3 Heavy showers likely Thursday into Friday
European model rain forecast

With a little luck, the storm will get far enough away that the shower threat diminishes on Friday afternoon. Stay with News8 for the latest on the Memorial Day weekend forecast.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s