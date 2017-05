BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A happy update for the Branford dog left for dead and almost starved to death back in March.

Veterinarians at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter announced on their Facebook that Hope could be adopted as soon as next week.

The shelter says she is nearly 70 pounds and is slowly being taken off her medication. Right now the shelter is looking through adoption applications and hopes to make a decision by next week.

