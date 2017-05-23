How to talk to your kids about the Ariana Grande concert explosion

(WTNH)–Every time something like the Manchester bombing happens, it can be hard to know just what to say to your kids. This time, since the attack affected families and children, it’s an even more sensitive topic.

An Ariana Grande concert draws a young crowd. Many were attending with their families in England. Shortly after the concert, euphoria is replaced by fear and apprehension.

“Adults often when they are upset, it’s not surprising that they assume that their children are going to be equally upset by the same things. But children have different scopes and sizes of the world depending on how old they are,” said Dr. Steven Marans.

Marans heads up the Childhood Violent Trauma Center at Yale Child Study Center.

“Actually being able to anticipate that not all children are going to be reading the newspaper or looking at media around these events is more common and typical than many adults might expect,” said Marans.

Older kids are more apt to talk about it.

“With adolescents for example, actually asking, ‘So were a lot of your friends talking about this today?’ is a way of actually opening up the discussion,” Marans said.

“What if it could have been me? Well it wasn’t you, but you’re ability as a human being as a caring person to appreciate the experience of others is part of why its upsetting,” Marans said.

Dr. Marans warns of isolating from others in times like these.

“This too is an opportunity to standup in the face of danger and to celebrate life with our eyes open, our ears open but moving forward together.”