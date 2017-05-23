In The Bender Kitchen: Chef Plum makes egg clouds

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You probably recognize Chef Plum from “Chopped” and his online show “Edible Nutmeg” and today he shows us how to make trendy and delicious egg clouds.

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1/4 cup crumbled bacon

Salt

Pepper

Cheese of choice

Preparation:

1. Separate eggs, putting whites in 1 large bowl and yolks in separate small bowls.

2. Whip whites until stiff peaks form.

3. Fold in cheese of choice and bacon.

4. Bake at 450 degrees for 6-8 minutes until yolks are set.

For more ideas from Chef Plum, you go to his website: www.plumluvfoods.com.