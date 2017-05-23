In The Bender Kitchen: Chef Plum makes egg clouds

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You probably recognize Chef Plum from “Chopped” and his online show “Edible Nutmeg” and today he shows us how to make trendy and delicious egg clouds.
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- 1/4 cup crumbled bacon
- Salt
- Pepper
- Cheese of choice
Preparation:
1. Separate eggs, putting whites in 1 large bowl and yolks in separate small bowls.
2. Whip whites until stiff peaks form.
3. Fold in cheese of choice and bacon.
4. Bake at 450 degrees for 6-8 minutes until yolks are set.
For more ideas from Chef Plum, you go to his website: www.plumluvfoods.com.