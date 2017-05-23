‘James Bond’ star Roger Moore dead at 89

(ABC)– Sir Roger Moore, who starred in the iconic “James Bond” franchise in the 1970s and 1980s, has died. He was 89 years old.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated,” his family posted on his official Twitter account Tuesday morning.

