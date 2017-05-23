Large police presence at Wallingford park

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– There is a large police presence at a Wallingford park Tuesday morning.
News 8 is on the scene where several police officers have arrived on Northford Road for what appears to be an investigation near Tyler Mill Preserve. A number of police canines are also present on the scene.
#Breaking: Large police presence in #Wallingford on Northford Rd. Several K-9s are here. @CT_STATE_POLICE are helping local pd. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/hx21j6wXHq
— Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) May 23, 2017
Police have not released any details regarding the incident.
