Lawsuit filed against Oakdale Theatre and rapper Meek Mill in wake of December shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – A lawsuit is being filed on behalf of the two men shot outside the Oakdale Music Theatre in Wallingford on December 30, 2016.

One of the men, Travis Ward, was killed in the shooting. The other, Nathan Mitchell, was wounded. The lawsuit names both the Oakdale Theatre, and rapper Meek Mill as defendants.

The lawsuit claims there was misconduct and negligence by the defendants, and claims they failed to take appropriate measures to protect concert-goers from harm. The suit also claims there was a failure to properly deploy universally recognized security measures, particularly to an event that has a history of violence and disorderly conduct-shootings.

The lawsuit sites problems at previous Meek Mill performances in Wilmington, Delaware, and Danbury, Connecticut. NEWS 8 reached out to Oakdale management to respond to the lawsuit. They tell us they were not aware of the lawsuit and offered no additional comment.