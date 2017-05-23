Milford golf league buys flags for course on Memorial Day

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Milford golf course will have a different look this Memorial Day.

Orchards, a public course in Milford, is home to the Milford Men’s Senior Golf League. All 92 members have chipped in to buy new flags for every hole. They have a stars and stripes background, with six round patches. They honor the five military branches and a sixth for fire and police.

“Well, I really got tired of looking at the white flags all the time. Most of the guys in the league are in the military, or state troopers. We have doctors, first responders,” said Tony Torre, Milford Men’s Senior League.

Those flags will fly for the first time this Monday for Memorial Day. They will also fly on Flag Day, July 4th, and Veterans Day.

Also this Monday, all veterans can play the Orchards course for just $5. Well done!