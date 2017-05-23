More travelers expected to hit the highways Memorial Day Weekend

WATERFORD AND NEW LONDON AND NOANK, Conn. (WTNH) — Drivers in southeastern Connecticut have seen gas prices creep up just a bit.

But nationally Gas Buddy says the price today is only about a cent and a half higher than it was in January. It says that is very rare and it could spark a lot more summer travel.

More travelers could mean more customers for seasonal restaurants like Costello’s Clam Shack in Noank where they are preparing for a big holiday weekend. They like the sound of stable gas prices.

“We get a lot of people coming in to Noank Shipyard by boat as well so it just helps all the way around,” says Chelsea Mears whose family owns Costello’s Clam Shack.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $2.34 – 11 cents higher than this time last year and in Connecticut it’s $2.50 – 13 cents higher than this time last year.

But Gas Buddy says on Memorial Day the national average will be $2.39 per gallon the second cheapest in the last decade.

AAA expects the highest Memorial Day volume in a dozen years.

“The past couple of weeks I’ve noticed the traffic’s increased,” said John Kazersky of East Lyme.

More than 39 million expected to travel more than 50 miles for the holiday. Ellen Dyjak of Waterford is heading to Maine.

“Yeah. We’re still traveling,” said Dyjak. “We’ve still been traveling a lot more. We’ve got two kids.”

Either on the road or on the water the prices don’t seem to be slowing anyone down.

“It wouldn’t make that much of a difference. I mean obviously there would be a cutting off point where you would go wait a minute,” said boater George Lambert of Quaker Hill.

Even traveling horse trainer Tricia Babcock who tries to find the lowest prices will still drive to where she needs.

“This week in particular the gas prices have just gone through the roof,” said Babcock.

One way to save some money when you fill up is to pay with cash not credit.