New concerns over Zika, West Nile after mosquito survives winter

Published:

(WTNH)–The Asian Tiger mosquito is the culprit for spreading Zika in the warmer parts of the United States. Now, we’re learning the Asian Tiger Mosquito survived the winter in Connecticut and could spread the West Nile virus here.

That’s according to an article by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. That mosquito readily feeds on human. West Nile gets spread when the mosquito feeds on infected birds… then bites people.

The A.G. station says at this point they’ll continue to monitor the situation.

