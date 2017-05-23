New Haven man gets 2 years for gun possession

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was sentenced today in a New Haven courtroom, for illegally owning a gun.

Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Shaquille Pearson, 23, of New Haven, was sentenced today by Chief U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven to 24 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 30, 2016, officers from the New Haven Police Department executed a search and seizure warrant at Pearson’s residence on Button Street in New Haven. In the residence, an officer encountered Pearson who was holding a sneaker that contained a loaded 9mm pistol. A subsequent search of the residence also revealed a .380 handgun that was hidden in another sneaker.

Prior to June 2016, Pearson was convicted of state felony offenses, including carrying a dangerous weapon and third degree burglary. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Pearson has been detained since his arrest on June 30, 2016. On March 1, 2017, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Chief Judge Hall ordered Pearson not to interact or communicate with any members of the “Slut Wave” street gang while he is on supervised release.