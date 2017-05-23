New Haven unveils Summer 2017 event calendar

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The elm city unveiled a full calendar of events for this summer on Tuesday.

According to officials, the calendar has a variety of programs from sporting events, culinary and cultural activities that will be held in the city known as the “Cultural Capital of Connecticut.”

“New Haven is the cultural center of south-central Connecticut, and it once again offers a fantastic lineup of events spanning every week of the summer that will help the city live up to that reputation,” said Mayor Toni Harp. “Visitors to the city and area residents have come to expect New Haven to deliver an array of opportunities to see, hear, touch, taste and enjoy the best entertainment options in the area and the entire city takes pride in doing just that.”

Officials say, among the many events, the signature Music on the Green concert series presented by Yale-New Haven Health is returning. The Music on the Green is a free summer concert series held at the historic New Haven Green in downtown New Haven. They say this season food trucks from local vendors will be onsite for spectators to enjoy. Officials also released the musical event’s lineup for this year, which features multiple gold record-winning group, The Stylistics on July 22 at 7:30 p.m. Then on July 29th at 7:30 p.m. Sheila E., the renowned, chart-topping singer/percussionist will perform on the green.

Events that will be returning for the 2017 Summer season:

New Haven Documentary Film Festival – June 1 – 11

Friday Flicks: June 2 – August 18

International Festival of Arts & Ideas: June 3 -24

New Haven Dragon Boat Regatta: June 3

New Haven Food Truck Festival: June 3

Fashion Days at The Shops at Yale: June 8 – 10

Get Discovered Model Search at The Shops at Yale: June 10 (Rain Date June 11)

Trombone Shorty: June 11

Motown the Musical: June 13-18

4th of July Fireworks: July 4

Cool Breeze Summer Concerts: July 19 & 26, August 2 & 9

Music on the Green: July 22 & 29

Flights of Fancy: July 20

Phantogram & Tycho: July 25

Tower of Power: August 4

Craft Brew Races: August 5

Family Fun Day: August 5-6

Hoop it Up: August 5-6

Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven: August 12

Stephen Stills & Judy Collins: August 17

Shakespeare in the Park: August 17 – September 3

Connecticut Open: August 18 – 26

Opera-Palooza!: August 19

New Haven Road Race: September 4

CT Folk Festival: September 9

New Haven Grand Prix: September 15

Officials noted that information provided in the listed above is accurate at time of publication, however can be subject to change.