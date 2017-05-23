Newington’s Motorcycle Madness Kicks off Biker Season

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Last Thursday, hundreds of bikers descended on Mill Pond Park in Newington for Motorcycle Madness.

“I can’t really describe the feeling you get when you’re on a motorcycle,” said John Haymond, of The Haymond Law Firm. “I really love riding a motorcycle and I love the pleasure of it.”

The event featured food, bike competitions, and of course good tunes from The Savage Brothers, a Hartford based band.

“We have 17 food truck festivals going on,” said Bill DeMaio, superintendent of Newington Parks and Recreation. “We have a beer and wine garden on, all kinds of games for the kids and families. Everyone’s having a great time. Big smiles on their faces.”

The money raised at this event will be put towards another big celebration happening in Newington.

“All the proceeds go to a bigger more spectacular fireworks show at our Life Be In It Extravaganza held on Saturday, July 15th right here in this park,” DeMaio explained.

This is the second year for Motorcycle Madness, thanks in part to its major sponsor, The Haymond Law Firm.

“Haymond Law has been a major part of the motorcycle community for well over 30 years,” Haymond said. “Virtually every lawyer in the office rides a motorcycle. We understand the distinction between two wheels and four wheels>”

Haymond hopes to help change the misperceptions many have of the biker community. He says here in Connecticut, they’re less gruff and tough and more heart.

“On behalf of not just myself but virtually every motorcyclists out here, they get inherent pleasure from giving,” explained Haymond. “They’re digging into their pockets virtually every single weekend promoting and contributing to one charity after another. I’m really so very proud to be a member of this community.”

With more than 600 bikes, this year’s turnout exceeded expectations and it’s just the beginning of more fun events to come.

“It’s the kickoff to a great start of a season,” Haymond said.

Mark your calendar for the next big motorcycle event. The Reason to Ride annual bike run is happening Sunday, June 11th in Plainfield. Proceeds will benefit veterans in need.

For more information about The Haymond Law Firm, visit HaymondLaw.com.