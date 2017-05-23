News 8’s Laura Hutchinson talks Dancing with the Stars with Tony Dovolani

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The final dance is over, and the mirror ball trophy is in the hands of the newest Dancing with the Stars winners!

As fans say goodbye to another season, I got a chance to talk with one of the show’s professional dancers who’s from Connecticut about what goes on behind the scenes.

Pro-dancer Tony Dovolani took some time off the show to be with family, but we had the chance to talk to him about his experiences on the show, past partners, and if he’s coming back.

For Dovolani, dancing is his passion.

I love performing, I love dancing and putting smiles on people’s faces.”

It’s why Connecticut’s own Tony Dovolani’s smile lit up the Dancing with the Stars ballroom for 21 seasons. And while he takes time off to be with family, he welcomed us into his Dance with Me studio in Stamford to talk family, and well, learn to dance.

Dovolani said a lot of training goes into seeing those performances you see on the show.

“We only see a minute and a half of that footage, but realistically there’s 60-70 hours.”

He says with that kind of time together, there are fiery rehearsals.

“You’re asking me questions I, exactly ,so you don’t ask every time you get here.”

Reality show TV personality Kate Gosselin in particular stands out when he thinks of the difficult match-Ups.

“Sometimes I do feel she gets a bad wrap. I think she’s a great mom to her kids. Having eight kids is not easy.”

However, most of his partners became good friends. The question now is, will he be back for more?

I’d love to do another season, and they’re already kind of talking to me about doing another season. Which would be wonderful.”

He’ll do it again when it’s right. He’s still contracted with the show for a couple more seasons. In the meantime, he’ll be doing the cha-cha here in Connecticut, working on his projects and doing what he loves most!

“If I never dance again on the show it doesn’t mean I don’t dance. We have our studios, I dance everyday.”

And in his world, everyone else should too.

“f you don’t dance through life, I feel bad for you. So you better start dancing. Like now.”

Tony took time off from the show because his sister was diagnosed with Breast Cancer. He credit early detection with saving her life. She’s doing well which is why he’s ready to dance on the show again. Nothing has been solidified yet. We’ll certainly keep you posted!