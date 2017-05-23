News 8’s Mark Davis receives special proclamation from Governor Malloy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In a surprise moment before a previously scheduled news conference, Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy honored News 8’s Mark Davis with a special proclamation.

On Tuesday at the State Capitol in Hartford, Governor Malloy recognized Mark’s 50 years in broadcasting, and his passionate dedication to Connecticut politics.

Related Content: Mark Davis Celebrates 50 Years in Broadcasting with a Facebook Q&A

The proclamation reads:

Whereas, multi-Emmy Award winning broadcaster Mark Davis began his distinguished career “one the air” in May 1967 at WNBP-AM Newburyport, Massachusetts; and

Whereas, Mark Davis came to Connecticut in 1980, and went on to co-host the state’s first Saturday morning news program, “Good Morning Connecticut”, as well as the highly regarded “Dial Mark Davis” on WTIC-AM; and

Whereas, Mark Davis joined WTNH News 8 in 1984, and currently serves as its Chief Politcal Correspondent; and

Whereas, Mark Davis has built a reputation as one of Connecticut’s most distinguished broadcasters; known for his eloquence, investigative abilities, and iconic head of hair, and

Whereas, Mark Davis has broken some of the biggest political stories of our time; and

Whereas, the State of Connecticut applauds Mark Davis’s 50 years of hard-hitting questions and reporting, and wishes him the best as he continues his career in Connecticut news broadcasting; now

Therefore, I, Dannel P. Malloy, Governor of the State of Connecticut, do hereby honor and recognize MARK DAVIS in the State of Connecticut.