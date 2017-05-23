News 8’s Mark Davis receives special proclamation from Governor Malloy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In a surprise moment before a previously scheduled news conference, Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy honored News 8’s Mark Davis with a special proclamation.
On Tuesday at the State Capitol in Hartford, Governor Malloy recognized Mark’s 50 years in broadcasting, and his passionate dedication to Connecticut politics.
The proclamation reads:
Whereas, multi-Emmy Award winning broadcaster Mark Davis began his distinguished career “one the air” in May 1967 at WNBP-AM Newburyport, Massachusetts; and
Whereas, Mark Davis came to Connecticut in 1980, and went on to co-host the state’s first Saturday morning news program, “Good Morning Connecticut”, as well as the highly regarded “Dial Mark Davis” on WTIC-AM; and
Whereas, Mark Davis joined WTNH News 8 in 1984, and currently serves as its Chief Politcal Correspondent; and
Whereas, Mark Davis has built a reputation as one of Connecticut’s most distinguished broadcasters; known for his eloquence, investigative abilities, and iconic head of hair, and
Whereas, Mark Davis has broken some of the biggest political stories of our time; and
Whereas, the State of Connecticut applauds Mark Davis’s 50 years of hard-hitting questions and reporting, and wishes him the best as he continues his career in Connecticut news broadcasting; now
Therefore, I, Dannel P. Malloy, Governor of the State of Connecticut, do hereby honor and recognize MARK DAVIS in the State of Connecticut.
Malloy issues official statement recognizing my 50 years “on the air”
— Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) May 23, 2017
“We’re very proud of Mark and all that he has accomplished in broadcasting,” said Rich Graziano, Vice-President and General Manager of WTNH, “He is a seasoned professional, and we are fortunate to have the most experienced Political Correspondent in Connecticut.”