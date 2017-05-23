Plainfield car accident leaves woman injured

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plainfield police are trying to determine the chain of events leading to a crash involving two cars in the area of Academy Hill Road and Gallop Road shortly before 7 p.m. Monday night.

Police say the collision occurred when one of the vehicles was getting off an Interstate 395 exit ramp and the other car was crossing from Academy Hill onto Gallop.

One of the victims, identified as 44-year-old Tracie Callaghan, of Groton, was taken to the emergency room at Backus Hospital after receiving treatment at the scene.