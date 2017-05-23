Police identify 3 teens killed in Manchester fiery crash

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police have identified the three teens that were killed in a crash on Center Street in Manchester early last Saturday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, Manchester police identified the three teens killed as 17-year-old Devon Smith, 18-year-old William King, and 21-year-old Bernaria Mickens, all of Manchester.

The driver and front passenger survived the crash. Both are under 18 years of age, and will not be identified. Both sustained non-life threatening injuries, and are expected to survive.

The crash emains under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit and the Metro Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team. If you witnessed this crash, or have any information that could help officers in their investigation, you’re asked to call Manchester police at 860-645-5560.