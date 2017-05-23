Police investigate “untimely death” at Cedar Grove Cemetery

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London police are investigating what authorities are calling an “untimely death” at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Police and fire crews were dispatched to the cemetery after receiving a call about a body being discovered behind the cemetery’s storage facility at the back end of the property.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The investigation is ongoing and New London police are asking anyone with information to call their investigative division at 860-447-1481.