Police: Man wanted for indecent exposure at Fairfield library

Photo of person of interest for indecent exposure (Fairfield Police)

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Fairfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for alleged indecent exposure.

Police say on May 13th, officers responded to the Fairfield Public Library, at 1080 Old Post Road, for the complaint of an indecent exposure that had occurred there.

Police were able to obtain a photo of a person of interest and are now asking the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the man in the photo is urged to contact Fairfield police at (203)254-4840, or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).

