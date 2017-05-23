Protect your computer from cyber attacks

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CNN)– Protecting your personal information! On the heels of one of the world’s biggest ransomware attacks, we’ll show you how we can protect our personal information. You might be thinking about booking your summer vacation online. Before you start handing over money and putting in all kinds of personal information, it’s important your computer is protected.

We recently saw one of the biggest ransomware attacks is taking computers hostage. As you start to book vacations online and hand over your personal information, it’s important you take a few minutes to protect yourself first.

Banks, gas stations, colleges were just some of the many targets of the world’s biggest cyber-attack. People in at least 150 countries impacted and at least 200,000 machines infected. It’s why it’s so important you make changes now so you’re not the next to fall victim.

Here’s what you can do.

To protect your computer, install any software updates now and make that a regular habit.

Turn on auto-updates and run Microsoft’s free anti-virus software.

Schedule a regular backup routine to save copies of all of your files.

Don’t click on links that you don’t recognize or download files from people you don’t know.

If your computer does get hit, don’t pay the ransom to get your files back.

Typically, the thieves take your money and leave your computer practically worthless.

This will likely be your least favorite tip but it really does benefit you to change your passwords often! I know it can be hard to juggle all your passwords but changing them is the simplest way to keep hackers out.