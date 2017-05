(WTNH)–A new gadget is hoping to make printing pictures right from your phone a lot easier. It’s called the “Prynt Pocket,” and it fits right on your phone.

The device prints small pictures in about 30 seconds. It uses inkless paper, so you don’t have to carry around ink cartridges or toner. Right now, the “Prynt Pocket” only works with iPhones.

The company is working on making it for other models, as well.

Right now, you can purchase one for around $150.