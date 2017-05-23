Smash-and-grab burglar makes off with cartons of cigarettes in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown police say they are searching for a suspect in a smash-and-grab burglary at a gas station on South Main Street.

Police say they responded to a still alarm at Irving Oil at 405 South Main Street at 4:23 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

They are searching for a suspect they say broke into the gas station’s small convenience store, making off with cartons of cigarettes.

Police say they are working with surveillance footage, but have no suspect description as of yet and didn’t say whether they believe the suspect drove off or made off on foot.

No injuries were reported. No one was inside or on the property at the time of the burglary.

The gas station should be open for business following the on-scene investigation, police say.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Middletown police at (860) 347-6941.