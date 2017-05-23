State to step up security at high-profile places after blast

Armed police work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police said. A representative said the singer was not injured. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’s directed state law enforcement officials to step up security and patrols at high-profile locations across the state after an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.

The Democratic governor says the state is increasing security at airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems.

At least 22 people were killed and dozens of others were injured late Monday in the blast at Manchester Arena.

In a statement, Cuomo called the explosion “an inexplicable and abhorrent assault on our universal values as human beings.”

New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill wrote on Twitter on Monday night that the New York Police Department is closely monitoring the events in Manchester to “determine any possible implications” for the city.

